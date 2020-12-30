Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $10.53 Million Position in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 517,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,653 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in IMARA were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMRA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in IMARA by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in IMARA by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $124,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $124,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IMRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered IMARA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of IMRA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 1,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,594. IMARA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

