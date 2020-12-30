Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 131,597 Shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,597 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 2.11% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals worth $20,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNST. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 11,927.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNST stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 487,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,189. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

