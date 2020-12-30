2,160,983 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Purchased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,160,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 490,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,748,000 after buying an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,087,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,574,000 after buying an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,468,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,297,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,788. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.11 million, a P/E ratio of -344.89 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OSUR shares. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.