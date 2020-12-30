Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Boosts Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. ValuEngine raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.01. 250,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average of $132.09. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.17 and a 12 month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James Warren Huff sold 81,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $14,290,791.57. Also, insider Michael D. Wortley sold 51,429 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $9,224,819.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,224,819.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

