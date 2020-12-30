Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Trims Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C reduced its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 118,444 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for approximately 2.8% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.83% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $142,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 469.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,456. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $148,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kent sold 47,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,813.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,411 shares of company stock worth $10,003,215 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

