Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stake Reduced by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C decreased its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,572 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 7.14% of Orchard Therapeutics worth $28,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 61.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,805 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 431,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,448.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 111,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ ORTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,369. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

