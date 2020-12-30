MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.85 billion. MGM Resorts International reported sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,385. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.40. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

