Bluestone Resources (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Shares Up 0.7%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.47. 6,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 28,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSRF)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Blanco gold project and the Mita geothermal project located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

