PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $135.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.89.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,419. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.88.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 616.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.