Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Receives $11.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

OSMT traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $4.27. 74,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,432. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a market cap of $219.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.27. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

