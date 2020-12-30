adbank (ADB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,424.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One adbank token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $725,647.37 and $34,424.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adbank has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.01982657 BTC.

About adbank

ADB is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,250,418 tokens. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

adbank Token Trading

adbank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

