Aavegotchi Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $21.30 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00039126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.41 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.58 or 0.01982657 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 24,734,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,734,658 tokens. The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.