NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 33% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $186.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00444499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,754,501,238 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.