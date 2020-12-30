Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 509.90 ($6.66).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

LON STAN traded up GBX 3.96 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 472.96 ($6.18). 2,738,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,027,151. The company has a market cap of £14.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. Standard Chartered PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 459.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.61.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

