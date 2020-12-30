Analysts Anticipate KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that KT Co. (NYSE:KT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KT’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that KT will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover KT.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded KT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE KT traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,739. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. KT has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in KT by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,296,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after buying an additional 929,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of KT by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of KT by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 5,139,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,391,000 after purchasing an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 1,201.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 144,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,298,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

