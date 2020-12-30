Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Parachute has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $303,595.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Parachute has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00014464 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002613 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 153.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,882,835 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.