Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,421.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $3,421.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00131193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00581841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00158093 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00304388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00051025 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.