Phore Price Reaches $0.0877 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 30% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $25,525.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005214 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 141.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 22,920,063 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

