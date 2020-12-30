HOQU (HQX) Price Down 28.1% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, HOQU has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $454,381.94 and approximately $1.98 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00038872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00283190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00025407 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01973523 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

