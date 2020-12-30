Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of SWIR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $16.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

