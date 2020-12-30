H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,506. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67 and a beta of 1.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

