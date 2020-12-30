Steem Dollars (SBD) Reaches Market Cap of $15.49 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $808,368.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00009139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,657.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.94 or 0.01238523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00052226 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003168 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00241944 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

SBD is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,915,015 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

