Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $43,049.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veil has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00587735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00159015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00306010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051283 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

