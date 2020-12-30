CryptoPing Market Capitalization Hits $4.08 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, CryptoPing has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $31,837.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00025455 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00131958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.43 or 0.00587735 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00159015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.70 or 0.00306010 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051283 BTC.

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

