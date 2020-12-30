Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce $330.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $341.53 million and the lowest is $317.70 million. Medical Properties Trust reported sales of $256.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

MPW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 121,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.01.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $398,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 85.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 78,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

