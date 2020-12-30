Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. 139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.93.

Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARLUF)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

