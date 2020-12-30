South Mountain Merger (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) were down 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $19.13. Approximately 36,762 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.27.

Get South Mountain Merger alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMCU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in South Mountain Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in South Mountain Merger by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the second quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of South Mountain Merger during the third quarter worth approximately $1,100,000.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for South Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.