WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $212.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WEX continues to grow organically driven by an extensive network of fuel and service providers, transaction volume growth, product excellence, marketing capabilities, sales force productivity and other strategies. Its U.S. healthcare business remains in great shape. The company has been actively acquiring and investing in companies to expand its product and service offerings. Extensive partner network provides WEX with ample market expansion opportunities. On the flip side, increasing debt to capitalization ratio indicates that the proportion of debt to finance the company’s assets is on the rise. Higher debt as a percentage of total capital indicates that the company has a higher risk of insolvency. Further, WEX remains vulnerable to foreign exchange rate risk. Due to these negatives, shares of the company have declined over the past year.”

Get WEX alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Truist upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, 140166 dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.94.

Shares of WEX stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $201.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day moving average is $161.89. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WEX by 2,234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 484,960 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $48,640,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WEX by 444.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 162,899 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after buying an additional 162,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in WEX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 116,087 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.