BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 400 ($5.23).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,971.84 ($65,288.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £310.50 ($405.67). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 26,302 shares of company stock worth $5,059,314.

LON:BP traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 262.35 ($3.43). The stock had a trading volume of 34,158,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 214.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 253.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 508.43 ($6.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is presently -14.95%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

