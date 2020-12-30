Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $6.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 92,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,901. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.84. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 38.58%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.