PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 62.5% This Week

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $5,342.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,925.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $752.93 or 0.02602988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00442393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.00 or 0.01230760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00550402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00221669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,380,198 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

