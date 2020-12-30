PARSIQ Price Up 14% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $68.89 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00040082 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00020166 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002533 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003387 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a token. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,586,072 tokens. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

PARSIQ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

