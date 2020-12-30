SAFE DEAL Trading Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.86 or 0.00061750 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $296,780.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00025145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00130310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00583538 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00157028 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.00317509 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00050715 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.