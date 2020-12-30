Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading 8.1% Higher

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) shares rose 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 616,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average daily volume of 113,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Neo Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTHF)

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

