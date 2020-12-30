Tottenham Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:TOTAU) Stock Price Up 58.6%

Shares of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (OTCMKTS:TOTAU) rose 58.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 1,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

About Tottenham Acquisition I (OTCMKTS:TOTAU)

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on the technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia.

