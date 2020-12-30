Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Shares Up 47.4%

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) shot up 47.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.14. 2,835,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 828% from the average session volume of 305,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07.

About Astro Aerospace (OTCMKTS:ASDN)

Astro Aerospace Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops self-piloted and autonomous, manned and unmanned, electric vertical take-off and landing aerial vehicles. It intends to provide the market with aerial transportation for humans and cargo. The company was formerly known as CPSM, Inc and changed its name to Astro Aerospace Ltd.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.