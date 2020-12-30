Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.40. 62,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 24,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

In other news, CFO Richard Heyse bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00.

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

