ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX) Shares Up 50.4%

ICOX Innovations Inc (OTCMKTS:ICOX)’s share price shot up 50.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.28. 1,180,253 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,741% from the average session volume of 24,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About ICOX Innovations (OTCMKTS:ICOX)

ICOX Innovations Inc provides turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company offers services in connection with development of platform using block chain technology, including the business development and technical, business launch, and post-business launch support services.

