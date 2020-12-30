Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Capitalization Hits $213,185.21

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $213,185.21 and $34.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,566,512 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

