Xaya 24 Hour Volume Reaches $66.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.97 million and $66.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,260,532 coins and its circulating supply is 45,118,405 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

