Handshake (HNS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.82 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and approximately $677,912.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,711.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $749.63 or 0.02610874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00445701 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01234951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.16 or 0.00554339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00223632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00019716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 345,090,164 coins. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HNSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.