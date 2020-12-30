Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.48.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,424,017 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $350,488,000 after buying an additional 3,672,165 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at about $16,866,000. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 98,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,598,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

