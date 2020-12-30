Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Analysts expect that AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist raised their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,470,578.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 867,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 224,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AAR by 120.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 235,909 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in AAR by 210.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in AAR by 179.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AAR by 362.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,689. AAR has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $22.52. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 1.77.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

