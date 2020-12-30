Brokerages Expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. The Toro posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. BidaskClub raised The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,086. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $1,917,923. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth about $1,856,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Toro (TTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.