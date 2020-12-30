Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.53 and last traded at $56.02. Approximately 27,867 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $147,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter.

