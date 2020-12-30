ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.19. 7,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 70,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Financials by 425.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Financials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short Financials by 3,335.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 242,985 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

