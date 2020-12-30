DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Reaches $3.36 on Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and $478,463.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00011677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 79.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00131194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00582157 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.49 or 0.00158094 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.72 or 0.00304877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019261 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00051122 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,040,902 tokens. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Trading

DeFi Yield Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.