FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Rowe lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in FMC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $113.98. 5,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. FMC has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

