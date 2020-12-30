Zacks: Analysts Expect Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.64. Rogers Communications reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of RCI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. 3,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $51.29. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,689,559 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $548,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,534,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,752,000 after acquiring an additional 521,267 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,655,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 93,121 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,325,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $131,521,000 after buying an additional 271,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

