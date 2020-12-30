smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

smARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One smARTOFGIVING token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $3,042.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00131327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00582652 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00158295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00305390 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00051194 BTC.

smARTOFGIVING Profile

smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 tokens. The official website for smARTOFGIVING is www.smartofgiving.com . smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling smARTOFGIVING

smARTOFGIVING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as smARTOFGIVING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade smARTOFGIVING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy smARTOFGIVING using one of the exchanges listed above.

